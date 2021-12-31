MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Lots of people say they have a reason to celebrate Friday night.

For some it’s a fresh start for a new year, for others, they just want 2021 to go away.

Ross Eritz traveled from New Orleans specifically for Mobile's celebration.

"We heard about the moon pie drop and we know that there's a lot of really cool New Years Eve celebrations in the south and we wanted to go see an interesting one," Eritz said.

With big crowds expected Friday night he wanted to make sure he stayed safe.

"I think we're not too concerned about Omicron for us, but not trying to push the issue and definitely aware of it and staying safe," Eritz said.

Drivers are also urged to use caution as AAA will not be offering its "Tow for Life" service this New Years Eve.

Clay Ingram with AAA says they hope to resume it next year.

"You know we normally do our Tow for Life program that we've done for twenty something years," Ingram said. "But we're not doing it this year because of COVID and some staffing issues that we're having. But we're hoping to be back on board with it next year just like we've done for twenty something years."

If you plan to drink Friday night and will be away from home, make sure you have a designated driver or a plan to get a ride home.

Mobile city officials also put out a statement again just reminding people to mask up, practice social distancing, and if you are not feeling well stay home.