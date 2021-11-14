MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Despite the cooler weather, a good crowd turned out Saturday morning for the "Dia-Beat It" 5K run and walk at Medal of Honor Park.

The event, organized by Gemini Studioz Empowerment, provided education and hands-on ways to help prevent people from developing diabetes. There was also information and resources available to help those living with the disease.

All proceeds benefit diabetic resources, medication and supplies