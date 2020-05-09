MOBILE, Ala. --Crowne Health Care of Mobile was disinfected by the Alabama National Guard about 2 weeks ago following an outbreak of the virus at the facility.
The facility says that as of yesterday, 33 residents have currently tested positive for the deadly disease and 20 residents have died.
The facility houses 97 long-term residents.
They say 52 employees have tested positive and 3 have died as a result of the virus.
