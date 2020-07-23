MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Thursday morning tweeted this message: "Just took a call from Carnival Cruise Lines. They're bringing the Carnival Sensation to Mobile!"
Carnival operates cruises out of the Alabama Cruise Terminal on the Mobile River in downtown Mobile. The company most recently based its Carnival Fantasy in Mobile and had previously announced plans to bring Carnival Fasciantion as a replacement.
In a news release Carnival said that as part of the company's recent announcement to reduce its overall capacity and focus on ships with upgraded features, Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration have been sold. Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination will move to a long term lay-up status, with no specific timeline identified for a return to operation, the company said.
The company said Carnival Sensation will move from Miami to Mobile and take up itineraries previously assigned to Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination, with guests on those two ships being re-accommodated on Carnival Sensation.
Stimpson said: "This morning I received a phone call from Carnival Cruise Lines informing me that the Carnival Sensation will move from Miami to Mobile and take up itineraries previously assigned to the Fantasy and Fascination.
"This is the great news for our City and a huge shot in the arm for our tourism industry. We had a great strategy and our team never stopped working. Mobile believes in Carnival, and today's announcement is validation that Carnival believes in Mobile!"
