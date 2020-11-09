MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Alabama Cruise Terminal sits empty, like it has been for months.
March was the last time passengers boarded a Carnival ship at the cruise terminal.
With the ‘No Sail Order’ cancelled, as of last month, a ship could soon be back if the cruise line meets certain requirements.
In the eight months since cruises from the Port City were cancelled, Mobile has taken a hit, losing out on several million dollars in revenue.
“Cruising is big business for Mobile,” said Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile.
The CDC now opening the door to let cruise ships carry customers. There are guidelines, including mandatory testing of crew and passengers, social distancing during the trip, and a way to quarantine and isolate infected passengers on board.
“They’re doing a few trial cruises in some of the major markets and then once they know they can do it smoothly and safely then they’ll turn around and bring it to the other secondary markets like us,” Gonzalez said.
Major U.S. cruise lines have cancelled sailings until the new year.
Carnival has not said when cruises from Mobile will resume. They released this statement saying, “as we complete our analysis and a plan to comply with the CDC’s directive, we will update guests about deployment and scheduling plans for our fleet and homeports.”
In an average year, the City of Mobile says the cruise ship generates $6 million in city revenue and brings about 175,000 people to Mobile.
“Just with the one ship that we have, we have about 25,000 room nights annually,” Gonzalez said.
Restaurants also see a boost. David Rasp owns Heroes in Downtown Mobile says cruises are beneficial to his business.
“We’re going to get to the other side of this thing and when we do a healthy cruise ship activity in mobile is going to be part of that for us,” he said.
There are several phases to starting cruise service. If you want to read the CDC guidelines, click here.
