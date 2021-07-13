MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As widespread and rare protests continue in Cuba against the communist government, some peaceful protests happened in Mobile Monday, to show support for the people of Cuba.

"I think for the first time in history, we are together because we need to stop this. We need to stop it right now," said Zahily Dones.

For days massive anti-government demonstrations erupted across Cuba at levels never seen before in the country's 62-year-long communist regime. The Cuban economy is ailing, food and medicine are scarce and the number of Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing.

FOX10 News spoke with one Cuban-American family who took part in this demonstration of about 80 people just off of Airport Boulevard in Mobile. The Dones family left Cuba in 2011 and have been in the Port City the past eight years.

They held back tears talking about the crisis in their homeland and said their entire family is still there, fighting for their basic rights.

Roberto Dones said, "I have my entire family there, father, mom..."

Zahily Dones added, "They're on the street and we can't say stop because they can't stop. This is the moment. This is the moment to make the change."

The Dones said it's gotten so bad on the island, they can't even speak with their family anymore because the government has shut down Cuba's internet and phone lines.

"Because everyone was on the street faithfully, filming and taking pictures, they're locking down the internet and you can't even call to Cuba right now because they don't want no one to know what's happening," said Roberto Dones.

According to anti-government activists, more than 100 protesters in Cuba have been arrested or are missing.

Roberto Dones said, "This is a beautiful country with really beautiful people who like to help. We're asking for help."

President Biden has called on the Cuban government to refrain from violence or attempts to silence the people of Cuba.