MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County District Attorney's Office reports Tuesday morning that the murder and attempted murder cases against Rodney Finklea have been bound over to a grand jury.
The move was made during a preliminary hearing.
Finklea is charged with murder and attempted murder and is accused of stabbing two victims resulting in the death of Kalvin Matthews earlier this month.
