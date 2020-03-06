A 17-year-old Vigor High School student is being charged as an adult after she allegedly used a "deadly weapon" during a fight at the school on Thursday, according to District Attorney Ashley Rich.
District Attorney Ashley Rich confirmed that Laylia James faces charges of assault 2nd degree following a fight at the school yesterday involving James and two other female students. The other two girls were taken to Strickland Youth Center.
The day of the incident, Lieutenant Robert Martin with the Prichard Police Department told FOX10 News that the fight involved students who had an ongoing feud and that one of the juveniles was taken to the hospital with minor cuts to the top of her head. Martin said one of the students involved used brass knuckles during the altercation.
The other two teens face charges of disorderly conduct.
