MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Punishing winds and unrelenting rain from Hurricane Sally weakened many trees across the region, including several iconic live oak trees in Bienville Square.
Foresters from Alabama and six other states have fanned out across southwester Alabama to assess the lingering damage. Seth Hawkins, a Georgia Forestry Commission employee who is team leader over several two-man crews in the area, told FOX10 News that three or four trees in the park have been marked for likely removal.
“Unfortunately, there are a couple trees that do have some defects that were caused by Hurricane Sally that do increase their likelihood of failure, over time,” he said. “But mostly here in Bienville, we got pretty lucky. I think some of the buildings kind of protected it some.”
Due to safety concerns, the park will remain closed to the public for at least the rest of the month. The city will make the final decision about whether to remove a tree. Peter Toler, the city of Mobile’s urban forester, said his goal is to save as many vulnerable trees as possible.
“I was born and raised in Mobile. Bienville Square, I remember as a kid being here, going to events, walking through here, eating peanuts with mom and dad, and all that,” he said. “So, this place is sacred to me. … “The square is part of the intricate history of Mobile, in my opinion. So I want to make sure any tree here that doesn’t pose a significant risk to the city is preserved.”
The final price tag for the damage has not been determined. But Toler said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75 percent of the cost of trees damaged by the storm.
Some trees can be saved by pruning branches, erecting bracing and other measures. But Hawkins pointed to several trees that have so much damage that they are a high risk to collapse. He showed FOX10 one tree with heartwood damage, a decay caused by a fungus.
“While that doesn’t look like a huge wound, that is heartwood exposure right there, and the tree doesn’t really have any ability to seal that wound off,” he said. “And ultimately, that will become a decay pocket, making that spot with all of the weight on it much, much weaker and much more likely to fail.”
