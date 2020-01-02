MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people were taken into custody after leading Mobile Police on a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon.
A FOX10 News crew was driving on Airport Boulevard and witnessed officers chasing a Chevrolet pickup truck. The truck was heading west and driving about 70 mph. At one point, the suspect was driving west in an eastbound lane.
A video from the dashcam of Aldon Ward and posted to Facebook by Yellowhammer Coffee captured the moments the suspect hopped a curb and turned into a parking lot. After cutting across the parking lot, the truck then turned north on Schillinger Road.
The pursuit came to an end when the driver turned onto St. Augustine Drive and the truck got stuck on an embankment near railroad tracks.
“They came up in the yard,” said Jermaine Wooten, who heard the ending of the police chase. “They were yelling get out. They had their guns pulled.”
MPD said officers quickly took two people into custody. Investigators said the truck was reported stolen.
“I heard a whole bunch of commotion,” Wooten said. “I heard the police say I’m going to shoot, get down, get down, get down.”
The two suspects who were detained haven not been identified. What charges they will be facing has not been released.
“It sounded like something that you hear on a movie and the guns pulled and all the type of stuff,” Wooten said. “The police yelling and they are yelling.”
