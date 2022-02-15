DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA)- Daphne Police are warning the community about play money after a fake $100 bill was used at a local business last Friday.

“It looks exactly like a $100 bill. It feels like it. The only difference is it has play money written on it,” said Public Information Officer Heather DeAngelo.

So far Daphne PD has only been notified about fake $100 bills at one business. But they’re urging other businesses to pay close attention when taking cash payments.

“Make sure that you look at it really good. Make sure the counterfeit items are on there. The strip and the allusion” said DeAngelo.

Gold Mine Pawn Shop on Highway 98 deals with cash payments on a regular basis. Owner Thomas Hand says the counterfeit bills could be easy to miss without a second look.

“The biggest problem with something like that’s printed on the front is nobody reads the paper money to see what all it specifically says,” says Hand. “You just take it for literally face value.”

Hand says his shop hasn’t had major problems with play money in the past but they have been able to tell the difference between real money and fake bills like this one a customer showed them after getting it from a bank.

They also use UV light to check any bills that don’t feel authentic.

If you don’t have a UV light, hand says there are other ways to make sure a bill is real.

“Feeling it. You can hold it up to the light and look at it with a loop which is a magnifying glass,” said Hand.

Daphne PD says anyone who knowingly uses one of the play money bills could face up to a year in jail.