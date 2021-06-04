DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – A second suspect in a machete attack last month has been arrested, police said Friday.

Lt. Jason Vannoy said police arrested Jaylin Williams at his home Thursday night without incident. He stands charged with second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Authorities say the victim was at the home of Williams and his mother, Tamekia Williams. The mother and son held him for several hours at knifepoint, according to authorities.

Vannoy said that when the man tried to flee, Jaylin Williams stabbed him in the back while Tamekia Williams slashed him with a machete. The victim managed to get away and seek help at a nearby restaurant.

Vannoy said it remains unclear what sparked the dispute. He said it may have been over money that the victim owed, but he added that police have not confirmed that.

“We’re still kind of investigating that,” he said.