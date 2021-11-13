MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A special dedication to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country was unveiled Saturday.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a monument in remembrance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100th anniversary.
The monument, unveiled Saturday at the Richards DAR House in downtown Mobile, is open for the public to visit and honor their loved ones who have served America.
The Poarch Creek Indians, Sylacauga Marble, and Springhill Monuments and sculptor Cregor Browne were large donors for this project along with Jubilee Landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.