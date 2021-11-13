MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A special dedication to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country was unveiled Saturday.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated a monument in remembrance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100th anniversary.

The monument, unveiled Saturday at the Richards DAR House in downtown Mobile, is open for the public to visit and honor their loved ones who have served America.

The Poarch Creek Indians, Sylacauga Marble, and Springhill Monuments and sculptor Cregor Browne were large donors for this project along with Jubilee Landscape.