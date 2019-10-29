MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies making an arrest Tuesday night in a murder case they have been working since last week.
Deputies said Sabronte Rhodes shot a man in the head and left the victim off Oyler Street last Friday and they said it was a robbery gone wrong. Investigators believe more robbery victims of Rhodes could be out there.
“I want my momma to know, I love my momma,” Rhodes said. “Momma you know I’m no murderer.”
Mobile County Sheriff's Detectives believe Rhodes shot and killed Johnny Clark Soekhies whose body was found on Oyler Road on Friday.
“We feel strongly that robbery was a motive,” said Capt. Paul Burch. “He clearly has a history of robbery.”
“Family I need y’all, they really have me wrong,” Rhodes said. “I need y'all, I did not kill nobody.”
Investigators said Rhodes found Soekhies on a dating app and they believe there could be other robbery victims out there.
“We do know that Rhodes was using the Grindr app to reach out to people and that's ultimately what he used to get Mr. Soekhies in the vehicle with him.”
Investigators said they do not know exactly where Soekhies was killed. On Tuesday, MCSO said they were still searching for a murder weapon.
Besides murder, Rhodes was also arrested on separate active felony warrants of burglary and breaking and entering.
Investigators are asking people to come forward if they believe they are a victim of Rhodes because they think more could be out there.
