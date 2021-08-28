Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- Minor flooding already happening on Dauphin Island and expected to pick up over the next 24 hours as Hurricane Ida approaches.

Jennifer Helterbrand moved to Dauphin Island last August, weeks before Hurricane Sally made landfall. Last year, she said her family was not prepared at all. Now, she's making changes.

"It’s very important to make a list and be prepared," she said. "Tomorrow morning—we’re staying tonight—but tomorrow morning, I’ve got the car gassed up, bags ready to go, and we will head north because every hotel in Mobile is booked.”

Residents are also making sure their houses are protected.

“Deck furniture, patio furniture, and trash receptacles are always a problem," said Mayor Jeff Collier of Dauphin Island. "Any objects like that could become projectile either by wind or water, and we want to make sure those are secured.”

While others on the island are not going anywhere, riding out the storm right where they are.

“I think it’s far enough to the west, so we’re not worrying too much,” said David Bryant.

Flooding is the biggest concern on the island, especially on the west end.

Police patrolled this afternoon to make sure no one got in the water due to dangerous rip currents.

“Know your surroundings," said Mayor Collier. "Every part of the island is a little different, so people need to be aware of their neighborhood and where flooding occurs. They have to be part of the solution as well.”