DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Officials on Dauphin Island have closed the West End Beach ahead of Tropical Storm Ida, which is expected to be a hurricane when it makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast over the weekend.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier posted the following information on his Facebook page:
TS IDA: Residents and visitors of Dauphin Island should pay close attention to the projected path and intensity of what is now Tropical Storm Ida over the next 24-48 hours. Preparations for possible hurricane conditions should be completed by Saturday evening as impacts along our stretch of the coast could occur well in advance of the storm's arrival. This would include flood prone areas such as portions of the west end and other low lying areas on the island. Other important information follows;
* West End Beach will be closed until further notice.
* Sand bags are available at the Public Works Dept. (please take only what you need).
* Re-entry Passes will be processed at town hall on Friday & Saturday from 8am-noon (ONLY). Face coverings required.
Additional information will be provided as necessary.
Stay safe!
