DAUPHIN ISLAND Ala. (WALA)-Dauphin Island knows firsthand what it’s like to take a direct hit from a hurricane and now they’re doing their part to help out with relief efforts for those who took the brunt of Hurricane Ida.

The Dauphin Island Police Department and Dauphin Island Public Safety department joining together to fill a trailer with non-perishable hurricane relief supplies. Once the trailer is full, it will be taken to Louisiana to give to those in need.

Members of the police department have been in contact with people all throughout Louisiana and immediately came up with the idea to help. One of the officers donated the trailer from his lawn care service. People have stopped by throughout the day after seeing a post on the Public Safety department’s Facebook page. They say it’s all about paying it forward to those that have helped them in the past.

"You never know when it’s going to happen to you," said Keith Richard. "It could have easily been our island that got the brunt of that storm so we were fortunate for that and we pray for those out west who did get hit hard. We’re all here for each other. We face the same hazards coming in off the gulf so the best thing we can do is try and help our neighbors. "

The trailer will be here Tuesday and Wednesday for those who want to donate. This is located at Dauphin Island Fire Rescue at the corner of Lackland St. and Chaumont Ave.