DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- Coming off this week’s severe storms, Dauphin Island is still feeling the side effects. Strong winds and high surf make for a dangerous combination on the beaches.

Winds forceful enough to knock trash cans into the road and a drastic temperature drop.

“It’s gotten really cold all of a sudden,” said Zane Miller, Dauphin Island resident. “Winds are really, really picking up.”

Life-threatening rip current risks continue as high surf reaches 6 to 8 feet.

While still recuperating from Hurricane Ida, mounds and mounds of sand continue to block roadways.

The strong winds have people on the island concerned about driving.

“When you get on that bridge, it is really, really windy,” said Miller. “It feels like you are about to be thrown off.”

However, locals don’t think this chilly weather will stick around for long.

“It’s just normal weather,” said Miller. “It happens every year. Nothing much different. It’s gotten a lot colder than it usually is, but you see how I’m dressed. I know it’s going to get pretty warm pretty soon.”

These strong winds are expected to die down this weekend.