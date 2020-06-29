Dauphin Island might be the place to be, if you're looking to enjoy a fireworks show this weekend.
Even with COVID-19, this weekend seems like it will be a big weekend here on the Gulf Coast.
There are a few areas, like the Island, still planning to host their July 4th fireworks events.
Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said the town expects larger crowds this weekend but he believes the Island can handle it. He said, geographically, you can almost be anywhere on the coast of the island and see the show.
"What we’re hoping for is that people come to have fun and enjoy the island and watch the show. We want them to help us keep a high level of safety as they do so,” said Mayor Collier.
Meantime, some residents have concerns.
“I’m very concerned I don’t think it’s a good idea at all,“ said Carol Bell.
“It looks like since the other towns have canceled there’s this place is going to be definitely bigger,” added Mary, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.
In this COVID-19 era, any large gathering comes with concerns. As many other cities have canceled their fireworks shows, Collier believes many visitors will be headed to the island.
“First of all is geographically situated so they can scatter out literally for miles. A lot of people will be out watching from boats. So you don’t have to get into the launch site to actually see the show. Another thing that’s going on this year, it’s going to be choreographed with music, so you’ll be able to listen to that on your car radio or otherwise. That will hopefully encourage people to stay in their vehicles,” Collier explained.
The Mayor said these are the plans, as of now, but things could change in the next few days.
The Dauphin Island Fireworks show is set to happen Saturday, July 4th at 9 pm.
The company that is sponsoring the show is also hosting a no contact food drive during the fireworks show, where residents can drop off canned goods.
Collier said more info will be provided in the coming days.
