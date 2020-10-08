DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- It has been a horrible hurricane season for the Gulf Coast this year as storm after storm has been taking aim at Alabama and our neighboring states.
“It’s one of those things where if you’re getting lucky someone else is not,” said Audie Stanfill. “So, it’s kind of hard to be happy about it, but it’s like we just went through one a couple weeks ago.”
This active hurricane season has been a costly one for Dauphin Island. Mayor Jeff Collier expects the town to spend about a million dollars to clean up from the storms that have impacted the area. It is estimated that Hurricane Sally alone caused $4 million in damage on the island, however the city will not have to pickup the tab for most of it.
“We’re not accustomed to having multiple storms in one year normally we can squeak by with just one, but this year we’re having multiples and so that just adds to the problems,” he said.
Exactly three weeks after Sally, the cleanup is still underway as the seemingly never-ending hurricane season continues.
“Even if they’re not huge Katrinas it’s just so many of them,” Stanfill said. “You get into that weird would you rather be hit a lot by a little thing or once by one real big thing.”
The active tropics adding to a tough year with the pandemic both have forced the island to close up shop several times.
The hope now is there is no tropical threats next year.
“What I’ve said about the storms you know hopefully if throw in three to four this year that will cover us for the next four or five decades,” Collier said.
The mayor is expecting more flooding on the west end over the next few days as Delta moves through.
