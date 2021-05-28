DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- What a difference a year makes! Most folks spent last Memorial Day weekend at home or in small groups. Not this year!
As people flock to Gulf Coast beaches this holiday weekend -- those already on Dauphin Island say they've discovered the best kept secret.
"Little afternoon beverage -- greatest sunset in Alabama," said one man.
"There's people here -- but you are not overwhelmed with people -- so it's nice," said William Sullivan, from Tennessee.
While some are just settling in for the holiday -- others are gearing up to leave after a week of fun in the sun.
"It's going to be hard to go back to reality after a week? - You know the answer to that -- yes," said Kaitlyn Morley, from Memphis.
"But we enjoyed," said Caroline Henson, from Memphis.
A dramatic change in the waves from this weekend had beach-goers venturing out and testing the waters.
"How is the water today? -- Pretty warm, feels really nice. Somewhat rough -- just because of the wind," said one young man.
It's a working holiday for "Chaise N' Rays" Rentals."
"We're making money," said Andrew Forte, Chaise N' Rays Rentals.
A sign things are picking up... Umbrellas, chairs and jet ski rentals sold out recently.
"Last weekend was our first weekend was our first time in 9 years and the business keeps getting bigger and bigger. Business is great -- it's booming -- we love it," said Forte.
And after a year of COVID challenges -- everyone is loving the freedom to travel again and are appreciating the little things a whole lot more.
"Kind of take for granted what you had before -- now we are kind of getting back in the swing of things," said Sullivan.
"My family -- we travel a lot and so that obviously changed this year. So it's nice to have all of us together. We have a big friend group here -- there's like 19 of us... So we probably wouldn't have done that like a year ago," said Morley.
The crowds were moderate Friday, but they expect the numbers to definitely increase heading into Saturday, Sunday, and of course Monday.
