DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- Some of the highest wind gusts expected to be on Dauphin Island Friday night, but even with teeth-chattering wind chills, Mardi Gras is still a go.

Friday was a beautiful yet empty day on Dauphin Island, but temperatures expected to drop drastically overnight.

"It's different, yeah it is different,” said Lily Henderson. “In Mobile, it's burning up one day and then freezing the next."

The weather is not stopping the party from rolling on. Mardi Gras kicks off on the island Saturday.

It's been two years since the last celebration, and people of all ages are more than excited.

"We've been to every Mardi Gras parade that's been down here since 1996,” said John Miller, a Dauphin Island local. “The weather doesn't change my plans. Friends and family that sometime come may not. Some because of COVID, some because of the cold, but the weather is no factor for me.”

For those attending, plan to get there early.

"Come early,” said Miller. “Based on what I’ve seen, the people have marked off the median. There is going to be a tremendous crowd of people this year."

The parade starts Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. There's another parade Feb. 5.