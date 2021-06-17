DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- People on Dauphin Island coming off a triple whammy last hurricane season. Three storms battered the barrier island. Now just 17 days into this season, here we go again.

"My main concern right now is salt water flooding. We have some vulnerable parts of the island -- particularly the west end that are very susceptible to salt water flooding. And regardless of where the storm goes we are going to have a chance for that to happen," said Mayor Jeff Collier, Dauphin Island.

In 2020 -- first came Cristobal, then slow-moving Sally, then Zeta -- all three storms leaving behind lots of water and sand on the island's west end.

For now -- beachgoers are living in the moment.

"So much fun... Once you catch your first wave -- you'll never quit surfing after that," said Tyren Swanner, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The water action -- also luring Mike Sanders and family for a quick trip to the beach.

"We came down here on the fly... Yeah, I had a couple of days off of work and I saw that the storm was going to give the surf a couple of extra feet and we decided to come to the beach for the night," said Sanders.

From New Orleans -- Sanders lives on Lake Pontchartrain and knows it could be a long storm season.

"Living on Lake Pontchartrain it floods -- even before hurricane season... Even with the winter storms -- January, February, March -- it can flood to where we can't get in," said Sanders.

Looking ahead to the weekend -- everyone is encouraged to keep an eye on the forecast and changing conditions.

"Right now we need to really watch what's going on... We don't need to get to alarmed at this point, but be prepared to take action if the conditions warrant," explained Mayor Collier.