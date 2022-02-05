DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- For the second weekend in a row, Dauphin Island let the good times roll.

After a year off, the Dauphin Island People's Parade is making a pandemic comeback. The magic of the season returned to the Gulf Coast. It's not only Philip Galerne's first Mardi Gras, but his birthday.

"I'm expecting a lot of beads and a lot of merry festivities," said Galerne.

Truth be told though, we never know what to expect at a Mardi Gras parade. From costumed characters, including a King Cake baby to brass bands and unusual throws, the surprises keep paradegoers guessing what's next.

And the People's Parade wouldn't be official without an appearance from the "Father of Mardi Gras" -- Joe Cain.

"It's chilly. I was not expecting this. We came 3 1/2 hours from up north and it was a little warmer than this," said one man.

"It's cold! I think it's like 40. I'm not a weather forecaster person but it's pretty cold. I'm shaking in my boots," said one girl.

Cold or not , they're just happy the good times have officially returned and can't get enough.