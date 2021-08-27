Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- On Dauphin Island, people are already preparing for the worst. Hurricane Ida is not expected to hit the island hard, but flooding and heavy rain is still a big concern.

Already, rough waters and wind but conditions will get worse over the weekend.

Long-time resident Lisa Owens still has Hurricane Sally damage to her house from last year, and she's scared for what Ida could do.

"If this storm is as bad as they say it could be, it could really be fatal to my house," she said.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier even advised some people to get out of town.

"We encouraged people earlier this morning, folks that are living or visiting the west end of the island, which is one of the more vulnerable areas, to leave that area before dark today," he said.

Flooding right now is the biggest concern, especially on the west end and other low-lying parts.

Rip currents are strong, and people are encouraged to stay out of the water. Move cars to higher ground as soon as possible.

Owens said if Ida gets dangerous, she's leaving.

“I was new to the island 4 years ago, and if you stay during a major storm, it’s pretty scary," she said. "There comes a point where you have to leave, and if you don’t, then it’s too late and you’re trapped.”

An out-of-towner from Indiana said Ida is changing his plans but not ruining his trip.

“We will probably be in the room more than we’d like to be," said Robert Tenbarge. "Through Tuesday or Wednesday at best but after that we’re going to try and get back on the beach.”

Mayor Collier said it's always better to be safe than sorry.

"We just need to take all the precautions necessary," he said. "We don’t know exactly where the storm is going, but we need to pretend as if we are getting hurricane conditions, then hope for the best.”

Currently, the bridge leading to Dauphin Island is remaining open. If conditions get worse, ALDOT will make the call to close the bridge if needed.