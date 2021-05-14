MOBILE, Ala. — Dauphin Island Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on May 13.

Officials say the cause started with heavy rains from the weekend leaving the ground saturated.

This was followed by an overnight power failure to the entire western end of Dauphin Island. This led to the failure of one of the power phases. An overflow occurred at the 2600 block of Bridgeview Drive.

An estimated 250 gallons got into the Mississippi Sound.

Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, health officer for Mobile County, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of this overflow. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

Area residents should take precautions when using the Mississippi Sound for recreational purposes because of this overflow. All seafood harvested in this general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.