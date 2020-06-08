Although now Tropical Depression Cristobal had passed the area by the afternoon, it left some strong winds and flood waters handing around Monday.
Dauphin Island was still dealing with some flooding throughout the area. Flood waters were surrounding some homes, especially on the west end down Bienville Boulevard.
Mayor Jeff Collier said the West End would be closed until the waters receded.
There was a checkpoint there on allowing people with 4-wheel drive and a renter's permit to go past it.
A family who was visiting Dauphin Island Monday said they were scheduled to arrive Saturday, but decided to wait it out until today. When they arrived they were surprised by the flood waters.
“When we heard about the storm we thought we’d just ride it out of a few days at home," said Patricia Barry. "The way in on 193 the waves were just about to break over because it was high tide about 12:30.”
A post left on Dauphin Island FRD's Facebook page said,
"Workers are currently working to clear water and sand off of Bienville BLVD, west of Raphael Semmes. There is a check point in place at Raphael Semmes / Bienville BLVD. Only those that have four wheel drive (4x4) and a re-entry pass/ rental agreement (for an address west of the checkpoint)￼ are the only people allowed past the checkpoint at this time. Stay safe out there!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.