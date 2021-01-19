Dauphin Island Sea Lab Estuarium closed until further notice

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Out of an abundance of caution, and concern for public and employee health, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab will be closing the Estuarium until further notice.
The public Aquarium serves as an educational venue highlighting the four key habitats of coastal Alabama: the Mobile Tensaw River Delta, Mobile Bay, the Barrier Islands, and the Northern Gulf of Mexico.
It includes the 10,000 square foot Exhibit Hall, a 7,000-gallon stingray touch pool, and the Living Marsh Boardwalk. This facility has 31 aquariums totaling over 30,000 gallons with more than 100 species on display. The Aquarium showcases the plants, animals, and other natural resources found in the estuary and its surrounding marine habitats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.