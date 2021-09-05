DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Damage from Hurricane Ida forced Dauphin Island to move its annual Sunset Concert this year.

It was held Sunday at the rodeo site due to Ida's impact on the West End Beach.

The show is a yearly celebration for the city being the "Sunset Capital of Alabama."

Despite sun damage from the storm, people on the island know it could have been worse.

"We dodged a bullet and we know that, but there is still damage to the West End. But we are so very fortunate, we need to take them in and kind of have a break and celebration," said concert organizer David Calametti.

This is the fifth year for the concert.