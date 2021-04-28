DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) – Seven months after Hurricane Sally caused damage on the West End of Dauphin Island, the West End Beach is set to fully reopen in a few days.

But on Wednesday, some people were already out enjoying the area.

“I didn’t even know that it hasn’t officially been opened, we’ve just enjoyed getting to come down and not have a lot of huge crowds of people,” said Jessie Hawkinson.

Hawkinson and her family are on the Gulf Coast this week, in town from Topeka, Kansas. They are some of the first to enjoy the West End in months.

“We asked our kids do you want to go camping or go to the beach and everyone shouted the beach the beach,” she said. “For us it’s relaxing.”

The West End Beach parking lot opened a few days. It is brand new and upgraded.

Before Hurricane Sally, there were about 120 spots, now there are more than 200.

Mayor Jeff Collier says food and rental vendors will be back starting Saturday when the area officially reopens.

“It’s been shut down for that long period of time and we’re just excited to open it back up to the public again,” said Mayor Jeff Collier. “It’s a very popular spot here on Dauphin Island because of its proximity to the water.”

The parking upgrades cost Dauphin Island $300,000.

Even with the added spots, the town expects the lot to be full some days this summer.

People enjoying the beach on Wednesday are happy to see more parking.

“I did notice the parking spots were a lot different and I think that’s a big improvement,” said Dedric Rich. “Last time, I came out here it was a lot more crowded.”

Parking prices will remain the same. $3 per car and $3 per person over 12.