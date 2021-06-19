DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- As expected -- parts of Dauphin Island's West End impacted by Tropical Storm Claudette. The roadway partially flooded -- enough that Dauphin Island Police were only letting authorized vehicles past Surf Court.

4-wheel drive was a must -- and some drivers found that out the hard way. Stuck in the sand -- it was a good Samaritan that came to the rescue helping pulling a stranded motorist out. It was actually the second time Saturday morning he assisted a driver who was stuck.

"A lot of renters want to get down here -- but I think it's just best if they wait until tomorrow and let things get out of here and everybody can come down and enjoy the beach then," said local who helped motorists.

Still plenty of people were at the water's edge Saturday.

"It's been incredibly windy," said Nick Wheeles, from Auburn.

The massive waves rolling in without mercy.

"Like I'm not going further than 10 feet out there... because it will suck you right back out. Like we won't let our kids go further than five or ten feet," said Wheeles.

For locals like Eric Pitcavage -- "Claudette" was just another rain event.

"I didn't think it was going to be much and it wasn't much to us. A couple of other storms just wrecked the island ... But this little depression was nothing brother," said Pitcavage.

Thankful it wasn't anything more than it was -- Pitcavage isn't as optimistic for the months ahead.

"It's only the beginning... But wait until July or August -- it's going to be three times this here... And y'all are going to be down here more often," said Pitcavage.