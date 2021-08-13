Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- One of downtown Mobile's largest events of the year has been pushed back due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dauphin Street Beer Festival was originally set for August 28. Now, it's been moved to October 16. Beerfest usually draws a large crowd, and for now, the City of Mobile decided it's best to wait.

Mike Piercy, owner of Pat's Downtown Grille, said with the postponement, he's not sure how that could impact his restaurant.

"Right now, we don't know," he said. "Business has been good for the summer. It's a nice event but just being postponed hopefully won't impact us in a negative way."

Other restaurants are not seeing a setback with this rise in cases.

"We haven't changed anything currently, other than the limited quantity of people, but with how things are changing, there is a possibility," said Tyler Sayers, manager at POST. "We're going to do whatever we can to stay open, but at the same time, our employees' safety is more important."

Both Pat's and POST said business has been better recently compared to the beginning of the pandemic.

Pat's had staffing problems last year, but now, they have worked it out and things seem to be headed in the right direction.

"Business is picking up," said Piercy. "People are coming back out."

POST said if it ever gets to a point where their employees' health is in jeopardy, they will act.

"If our employees are at risk, higher risk, then we'll make the changes then," said Sayers.

And until then, business will continue as usual.

Other restaurants across downtown Mobile sent out statements agreeing that as much as people were looking forward to Beerfest, it's best to postpone for now.