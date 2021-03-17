MOBILE, Ala. – Broad Street construction continues to move forward and will be closed to traffic between Springhill Avenue and Government Street beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021.
This closure is expected to last until late summer.
All businesses located on Broad Street, Dauphin Street, and Old Shell Road will be open and have access.
Detour Routes are as follows:
• Government Street
• N Catherine Street
• Springhill Avenue
• N Washington Avenue
The latest Revitalizing Broad Street construction project information is available online at https://www.cityofmobile.org/reconnectingmobile/home/.
