With traffic volumes reduced, the City has decided to move up the resurfacing of Dauphin Street between Broad and Jackson streets to next week, officials announced Friday.
Officials say the project will involve removal of existing asphalt (milling) and repaving. Contractors will begin Monday, March 23rd at 7:00 AM. The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, March 27th.
The roadway will remain open to traffic, with flaggers assisting vehicles around the work zone. All on-street parking in the work zone will be prohibited from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the resurfacing project. The contractor will be placing flyers (above ) on vehicles parked on Dauphin Street Sunday afternoon.
Dauphin Street business owners who still will be open next week, should advise customers to plan to park on one of the side streets. Parking is readily available at this time.
