MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Street will be resurfaced between Broad Street and Jackson Street beginning Monday, March 23, at 7 a.m.
The work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, March 27.
The roadway will be open, and flaggers will be assisting traffic around the work zone. All onstreet parking in the work zone will be prohibited during the resurfacing project.
