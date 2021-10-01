A Davidson High School student has danced her way into history. Victoria Blakely will become the first African-American lead at the Mobile Ballet.

This month she'll be starring as Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, with a unique twist of Mobile added to the story. Blakely says she was so excited when she first heard the news she was selected.

"I felt honored honestly since I'm the first to be the lead," Blakely said. "I was like, oh this is going to give most students that are younger than me the opportunity to say oh I can be a ballerina too."

Blakely has landed other big roles with the Mobile Ballet including The Nutcracker and Beauty and the Beast.

Her dance instructor and artistic director Katia Garza, says she earned this opportunity.

"She deserves it she worked so hard," Garza said. "She's a girl that has been with us for a couple of years and I thought it was a great moment to showcase her and gave her the opportunity because she deserves it."

To showcase the port city, while the story of The Princess and the Frog is normally based in New Orleans, Garza says this time it will be based in downtown Mobile.

Blakely hopes her role will inspire others who wish to follow in her footsteps.

"Never stop trying. Keep always pushing hard work, and push yourself to your maximum every day," Blakely said.

Anyone interested can catch the show at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile October 16-17.