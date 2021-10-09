MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Halloween just a little over three weeks away, the University of South Alabama is getting a head start with the festivities at their Archaeology museum.

Kids were able to make paper mummies and memories all dressed up and got the chance to celebrate the holiday early with activities while learning about Native American culture.

"We're using pumpkins to talk about the three sisters: which are corn, squash, and beans which grow together, said USA Archaeology Museum Educator, Jen Knutson," and we're also doing a little bit of a tour through the museum."

There were more treats than tricks, kids being able to go around to different activity tables and got crafty. They painted pumpkins, made paper mummies, and were able to interact with displays in the museum.

Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without candy; kids were able to pick up some treats along the way.

All the activities being a big hit among the kids, "my favorite part was decorating the pumpkins because it was really fun."

The museum is happy to welcome everyone back after being closed for over a year.

"This is just a celebration of being back," said Knutson.

University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee.