MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Day two of jury deliberations is underway in the Marco Perez federal trial.

The jury deliberated for about four hours on Monday. In that time they took a lunch and had at least one break. The jury went home on Monday without reaching a verdict in the case. The 12 jurors were back at the federal courthouse in Downtown Mobile by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Perez is accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tudor.

A verdict is expected anytime.

The trial started last Monday and spanned five days of testimony. Jurors heard from 26 people. The prosecution putting each witness on the stand with the goal of proving the federal charges against accused Perez. Defense attorney John Beck did not call a single witness.

“This has been a hard-fought case,” he said. “The prosecution has done a very nice job; the jury has certainly been attentive.”

Perez is facing four federal counts. One of the most serious is obstruction of justice by killing a witness. That witness was Officer Tuder, who police say was trying to arrest Perez on Jan. 20, 2019, at the Peach Place Inn.

Perez is also charged with receiving a stolen firearm while under indictment, possession of a stolen firearm and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

“It boils down to a couple of elements, did Marco Perez know that this was a police officer and secondly, did he know that this was a police officer who was going to communicate something to another federal official,” Beck said.

During the trial jurors heard from multiple people including police officers and Perez’s friends.

One key moment of the trial happened last Thursday. Prosecutors questioned a prisoner who was jailed with Perez. That witness testified that Perez told him he saw a badge at Officer Tuder’s side. That is crucial because the defense maintains that Perez did not know that Tuder, was a police officer.

Another key moment happened on Friday. Prosecutors played a recording of Perez’s interrogation, where Perez says he shot Officer Tuder because, “the voices told me in my head to pull the trigger.”

Perez denied knowing that the man he shot was a police officer.

Regardless of the outcome, Perez faces a capital murder charge in state court.

FOX10 News tried to talk to federal prosecutors on Monday, but they cannot talk until a verdict is reached.