MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Nearly a week after 6-year-old Zendaya Cook was shot three days before her birthday, she and her family now face a new nightmarish reality.

Her mother, Kaneesha Crenshaw, says her three girls now see their home as a threat.

Every single time they step foot inside of their home memories of the terrifying attack on their family, allegedly at the hands of their mother’s life-long friend, rush back to them.

“All my kids scarred… bad… very last thing I ever expected to go off in my home,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw’s childhood friend, Tronisha Ellis, is accused of opening fire on Crenshaw’s family, striking her 5-year-old daughter, Zendaya in her neck.

Crenshaw is still trying to wrap her mind around the unprovoked attack.

“I think it’s more traumatizing due to the fact that it’s somebody close.There were no signs that this was gonna happen at all,” she said.

A traumatic experience for her three innocent daughters.

“They don’t feel safe there. Even though i keep telling them ‘y'all it’s ok, she in jail.’”

Zendaya, who is normally talkative, playful and energetic has only said a few words since the shooting, the two bullet holes in her neck still healing.

“My baby wakes up in the middle of the night. If she hear loud noises, she go to twitching. They be having nightmares.”

Crenshaw is trying to do whatever she can to make her girls feel safe again, taking them to the park Sunday afternoon to get them out of the house.

“My kids are my everything. I'm so overprotective of them and for this to happen to them at they house…”

The family now tormented by constant reminders of the chaos that unfolded inside of their home.

“Bullet holes literally from the back of my house to the living room and it’s just like.. it’s crazy.”

Zendaya is starting counseling soon and her mother says she may also have to go through physical therapy.

The family does plan to move out of their home.

If you’d like to help them out click here to donate to their GoFundMe