MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police were called to the scene of a dead body being on Wealthy Street early this morning.
It is a male victim and preliminary information and evidence shows he was struck in the head with a brick, which may have caused his demise.
Medical crews are on scene and removing the body.
This is an ongoing investigation with an active scene.
