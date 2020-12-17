MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We're in the final stretch of our "10 Caring Gifts" toy drive. The deadline is Friday at noon.
With 8 days until Christmas -- toys overflowing the sales floor at Mercedes Benz of Mobile is a welcomed sight for FOX10's 10 Caring Gifts.
"I was so worried about three weeks ago -- I was telling you I hope we get stuff in this year. We have a lot of children in need. And look what Mobile has done -- it's amazing," said Amanda Gonzales, Volunteers of America Southeast.
Mercedes Benz of Mobile has been collecting toys for more than a month. Volunteers of America -- helping us load up the toys as Fausak Tires drops off their donations.
"This is like Santa's workshop here -- we've got Santa's sleigh. We've got all the toys donated by a lot of great people," said Dennis Lowery and Chris Fausak. "If you think back to when you were a kid -- most of your fondest memories are from Christmas and when someone doesn't have that opportunity -- again, especially during this tough year -- it's important to give them that Christmas spirit."
And showing up in style "The Mob Town Riders" also giving to the cause.
"There's a lot of people out of work and stuff that can't get their kids anything. So we might as well step in and help out as much as we can ... Bikers have been doing that for years," said Jason Tipton, Mob Town Riders.
Mercedes Benz of Mobile never doubted the giving heart of the Port City.
"Thank you to everybody that came in and donated. It's been a wonderful year. Last year it was a little slower coming in but it was big in the end and we would to like to see it end up big again this year," said Jim Sullivan, General Sales Manager Mercedes Benz of Mobile.
Again -- the deadline is noon Friday, December 18th. You can still drop off toys at Mercedes Benz of Mobile on Dauphin Street, any Fausak Tires location, and the Volunteers of America office on Hillcrest.
You can also click here for more ways to show you care this holiday season.
