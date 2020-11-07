MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Time is almost up to apply for FEMA disaster assistance for Hurricane Sally. The deadline is November 19th.
It's been nearly two months since slow-moving Sally slammed into the Gulf Coast -- doing a number on Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and beyond.
As of Friday morning November 6th -- 62,000 residents have applied for assistance from FEMA -- which has provided more than $63.4-million dollars in direct assistance in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties.
"Once they have applied we will continue to work with them. And that's one of the more important things we want to stress -- that people stay in touch with FEMA," said Mike Wade, FEMA Spokesperson.
Wade says before residents make application -- they needed to connect with their insurance company so FEMA will have a better idea what benefits they may be eligible for.
"We cannot duplicate anything that you are eligible to get from your insurance company. But we can provide additional assistance for uninsured or underinsured losses. So that's the key word uninsured or underinsured losses," said Wade.
He added -- that people need to read their "determination letters" carefully. According to Wade if they are denied -- it may mean FEMA needs more information and encourages them to reapply and clearly document additional information needed.
Meanwhile, even though Governor Kay Ivey has requested FEMA assistance for Hurricane Zeta - there's still no determination from the President.
Wade says that's not to say it won't be approved later.
"There is no timeline because there are a lot of pieces that have to be put together -- validation of what the Governor has requested through preliminary damage assessments with the state, local, and FEMA officials -- so it can take some time weeks or even months for a declaration to be declared depending on what the Governor has requested," explained Wade.
For now -- the focus is on Sally FEMA assistance and the fast approaching November 19th deadline. The easiest ways to apply are online or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362. The November 19th deadline also includes SBA loans.
