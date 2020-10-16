MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- FEMA's three local Mobile Registration Disaster Intake Centers closed their doors Thursday, October 15th. But that does not mean FEMA has left town. The deadline to apply is November 19th.
One month after Hurricane Sally roared ashore -- leaving Alabama's Gulf Coast in shambles -- residents continue to apply to see if they qualify for FEMA's disaster assistance.
"As of today we have put over 38-million dollars in the hands of disaster survivors for these three counties down here in Southern Alabama," said Mike Wade, FEMA Spokesperson.
While it's a lot of money -- Wade says for the ones that don't have anything -- it's not enough. So far more than 58,000 homeowners and renters in Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties have registered with FEMA.
"Insurance is the first line of defense for anything dealing with their home. The problem is because insurance... We cannot duplicate insurance benefits. So a lot of times they're told they are not eligible until we receive information about their insurance," explained Wade.
Wade says even if you're initially denied -- he encourages you to read the determination letter carefully -- often times the ineligibility is because they need additional information. Also, everyone has a right to appeal.
"Don't give up. Stay in touch with us. It can be a hard process to get through it... But please don't give up. Continue to talk to us and find out what we need from you to help you," said Wade.
Homeowners, renters, and business owners can apply online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling FEMA's toll free number 1-800-621-3362. Operators and staff are there from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week.
