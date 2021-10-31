MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A deadly wreck led to the closure of part of Theodore Dawes Road most of the day on Sunday.

Mobile Police said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole knocking the pole and lines into the road.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. Saturday between Helton Road and Gunn Road.

Investigators said 27-year-old Valerio Rodriquez Morales of Theodore died when his 2004 Honda Accord left the road and hit the pole.

No other details of the wreck have been released.

The road was still closed as of 3 p.m. Sunday.