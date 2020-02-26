Two deadly domestic related incidents hitting the Port City within 4 days of each other.
In both incidents more than one person was shot and others could have been harmed.
Friday night, Mobile Police responded to the 2500 block of Halls Mill Road to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said a man shot the woman then left the scene in his car. Investigators said officers followed the man and when they walked up to his car, he shot and killed himself.
MPD said the man then ran his car into a church. Church goers said they had just gotten out, thankfully none of them were injured. They said they prayed with the woman who was shot.
"Let me tell you The young lady who he shot, she was on the ground, after he sped off, he came over here and we were praying for her and she was already praying, she was already calling on Jesus," said Kula Gandy. "Her faith was not shaken at all."
Monday night, Mobile Police said 49-year-old Anthony Orr shot his ex-wife and killed her boyfriend 51-year-old who was identified by MPD Wednesday as Eldred Hall.
Orr had been arrested a week before on two domestic charges. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste spoke on it Monday night.
"This is a prime example of potentially where somebody should not have had access to bail because of the crime that he committed," Battiste said. "Once a person identifies them self as a shooter,it's kind of hard to get them to stop."
Mayor Sandy Stimpson briefly addressed the issue Monday night on the scene of the shooting.
"We have been focusing on domestic related violence in the last 4 or 5 months, really trying to come up with a robust plan to deal with it." Stimpson said.
Battiste gave more details about the plans he said the city already had in the works.
"The City of Mobile with the Mayor's office, we've actually put together a coalition on how we can better educate families and the community about t domestic violence through awareness and educational programs and the other part is enforcement of domestic violence incidents," Battiste explained.
Penelope House 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 251-342-8994
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.