MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.
Investigators said 34-year-old Antonio Hernandez was walking along the I-65 Service Road with his wife when he was hit by one car, and then another. Neither driver stopped.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call MPD.
