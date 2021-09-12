MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A bloody Saturday night left the area with two homicides within hours of each other.

Two hours after a shooting in Prichard left one dead, a second homicide claimed the life of another young man in a parking lot near The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard.

According to the manager of The Stadium, the victim and the suspect were not customers at the time of the shooting. They had just pulled into a neighboring parking lot, and that's where everything escalated.

Officers found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times in the parking lot, and crime tape kept people back where nearly a dozen evidence markers showed how many shots were fired.

The victim has since been identified as Kelon Foster. He was taken to the hospital where he later died because of his injuries.

The manager of The Stadium told FOX10 News everything was captured on the bar's surveillance cameras, from them pulling up in their cars to shots being fired. He’s since turned that video over to MPD.

The violence though is nothing new for investigators.

Earlier this week on Labor Day, they were called out to a shooting on Allison Street, where16-year-old Chavan Scruggs was killed.

A big development happened Saturday. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and robbery first degree.

The arrest came one day after Scruggs's vigil, where his mother pleaded for help.

"Every clue counts,” said Nija Hill. “If you don't say something, it could be you. You would want someone to say something for you, so we have to think about our own lives when we lose other lives, so I'm just asking if you know something, say something."

Meanwhile, the deadly events that happened outside The Stadium remain a very active investigation.

According to Mobile Police, the killing is the 41st homicide of 2021 for the city.