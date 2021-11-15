MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-

Staff members at the Dearborn YMCA made an unfortunate discovery this morning.

“One of the vans was making a really loud sound," said CEO Collette Huff. "They immediately assumed that the catalytic converter was stolen.”

That one turned out to be two vans that are now missing their catalytic converters. YMCA CEO Collette Huff says the thieves may have climbed over the fence or cut their way through the bottom of it with these cutting tools that were found near the vans. Unfortunately, it’s something the YMCA is used to.

“It’s happened at least three other occasions in the last two months," said Huff. “They have stolen catalytic converters from at least three of our vehicles. I think they’ve gotten one twice.”

Huff says it costs between one thousand and seventeen hundred dollars to replace each catalytic converter. Each time this happens, it slows down their work in the community.

“We use these vehicles to transport students to and from our facility," said Huff. "Parents are truly dependent on us for that and we can’t do that if we’re constantly repairing vehicles.”

The YMCA is a non-profit organization meaning they don’t generate a lot of revenue. This makes the repairs even more costly which slows their work in the community.

“We keep our programs free or affordable to the community because we want to make a difference, but obviously that does not matter to those people that have decided to come and vandalize our vehicles," said Huff.

Right now the YMCA is going through surveillance video to see if the theft was caught on camera. They’re also interested in working with any local businesses that can help them install anti-theft devices on their vans.