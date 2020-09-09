PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators said the death of a child at Chickasabouge Park over the weekend appears to be the result of a medical emergency.
The Prichard Police Department said it was called to the park around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after getting word that a six-month-old may have drowned.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that an autopsy showed the child did not have water in her lungs and there was no sign of foul play.
The name of the child has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.