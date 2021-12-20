MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Monday morning, the Mobile County Sheriff's office posted this meme calling out the concealed carry bill. That bill would make it legal to carry a gun without a permit.

It's received over 600 comments. Most of them in support of the bill. Sheriff Sam Cochran told FOX10 he expected the response.

"We want this activity. We want people to give engagement. We want people to understand these issues and know what's at stake that our legislatures some of which are trying to pass what we believe will endanger the people, the citizens and the officers," Sheriff Cochran said.

That social media post also encouraged people to contact the sponsor of the bill, Representative Shane Stringer. So, we did.

"Once again, I'm disappointed in Sheriff Cochran in how he's handling this. I think it's very unprofessional. I think the attempt to push a false narrative out there is very sad. Tell the truth," Representative Stringer said.

Stringer told FOX10 this bill wouldn't endanger any officers and criminals would still have access to guns with or without the legislation

"The Sheriff's department portraying this as a danger to the community is disturbing to me. I've been in law enforcement of 30 years. I come from a family of law enforcement. This does nothing to prevent help or prevent any officer safety issues in our state," Rep. Stringer said.

But some members of law enforcement don't feel that way. Sheriff Cochran has the support of the mobile county chiefs of police association who recently sent a letter stating their opposition.

The Sheriff just wants the law to remain the same.

"The law is on our side. The Supreme Court has ruled in the past that states can restrict certain persons from carrying concealed weapons. That's all we're asking. Keep the law intact. Don't remove this law," Sheriff Cochran said.

The legislative session begins in just a few weeks and representative stringer says this bill has already been pre-filed.